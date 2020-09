JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is adjusting its annual Halloween event in the midst of the pandemic.

The mall will hold a socially distanced, drive-thru Trunk ‘R Treat event on Tuesday, October 20 from 4-6 p.m.

The event is limited to 500 cars and registration is required.

Mall stores and vendors will be passing out candy.

You can register and find more information by clicking here.