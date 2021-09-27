‘Majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated’ | Ballad Health urges vaccinations as hospitalizations rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health officials released the weekend’s COVID-19 rates within its facilities and noted again the disparity between those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The health system tweeted Monday that it continues to “see a grim pattern that the majority of [its] COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals.”
The region’s vaccination rate inched up but still trails behind statewide rates in both Tennessee and Virginia.
The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 331 (+1)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 48 (+16)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 46 (-9)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 91 (-13)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 65 (-17)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6 (+1)
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%
