Looking back at local COVID-19 vaccines in 2021

(WJHL) – As the nation enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, News Channel 11 took a look back at how the vaccine has impacted the Tri-Cities region.

In early 2021, healthcare workers were optimistic that the pandemic’s end was in sight as January brought with it vaccines for many elderly adults as well as healthcare professionals, teachers, and others working on the frontlines daily.

“We’re very happy to be at this point,” a woman waiting in line for her shot in January told News Channel 11.

Lines snaked first through the town of Blountville, then the Bristol Dragway as hundreds of people over the age of 65 years clamored to get the shot.

“I was telling my wife ‘well, now in seven more days we’ll be completely protected from it and in that case, we can go to Applebee’s,'” Harold Daniels said as he and his wife waited patiently.

Once the region started moving through the phases of eligible adults, vaccine providers, like independent pharmacies, grew anxious to be a part of the movement.

“We want to be able to give people the vaccine and we’re just limited by the number they send us,” Renee Horton, Pharmacist at Burgie Drugs in Elizabethton said.

“We’re just waiting right now, we’ve done everything on our end, so we’re just waiting until either the Tennessee Department of Health or CPESN says ‘okay, I’ve got it, we’re ready, we’re sending it out to you,’ so, we’re just on standby,” said Kristen Archibald, Director of Clinical Services at West Towne Pharmacy and Princeton Drug in Johnson City.

New hope rose as the focus turned to getting children vaccinated.

“Kids have definitely felt the strain of this pandemic, and I think in a lot of respects our children have borne the brunt of having to sacrifice a lot in order to protect their grandparents,” Dr. Rebecca Powers of Village Pediatrics and Breastfeeding Medicine in Elizabethton said previously.

Then teens became eligible.

“[I’m] just excited because hopefully, I’ll soon be able to get to do more things and worry less about COVID,” 15-year-old Jakob Price told News Channel 11 earlier in 2021.

Some months later, younger children were also approved to line up with their sleeves rolled up.

“This is just one thing that they can do now to help everyone get back to normal,” a local mom said.

But with the region’s low vaccine uptake, frontline healthcare workers said they saw the worst.

“We’ve had multiple patients who don’t think that the vaccine is real, that COVID is real, ‘it’s just the flu, it’s just too cold,’ it is not just the flu or just the cold. I mean this is death,” Holston Valley Medical Center Emergency Department Charge Nurse Angel Light said.

As a respiratory therapist in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Amanda Montgomery said she was often the last person a COVID patient talked to. She was one of many frontline workers pushing locals to get vaccinated during 2021.

“I have had a gentleman specifically look at me and say ‘I would do anything to go back and take the vaccine, and I’m so sorry I didn’t believe it. I’m never gonna see my children again,'” she said.

As COVID hospitalizations continued and breakthrough cases became more frequent, healthcare workers pushed even harder for people to get both their first doses and the booster.

“It’s hard not to get burned out when you see 6,000 people, and half of them or more could have been prevented with a simple vaccination,” Dr. Matt Krolikowski, Infectious Disease Specialist (DO) told News Channel 11.

With low vaccine uptake reported after that initial yearning, health workers urge people to be as excited about boosters as they were for the first dose early in the year.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, we really encourage you to get this booster as we see Delta spreading throughout the region, we have seen some breakthrough cases, and this just gives us that extra layer of protection,” Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.

Many are reminded of the bumper-to-bumper traffic lined up to receive the vaccine at the beginning of 2021 now looking back in disbelief that so few people have gotten the shot by the end of it.

“Well, I’ve been anxious to get one, you know, I’m tired of sitting in and worrying about maybe getting COVID,” a man told News Channel 11 in January while waiting in line for his second COVID-19 dose.