Long-term care COVID deaths in region nearing 400

Nearly all Northeast Tennessee nursing homes have experienced outbreaks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Imagine trying to eat a chocolate ice cream treat while wearing a white suit and avoiding a very easy-to-spot mishap.

In the case of nursing homes and COVID-19, a local health department physician said the virus is like that chocolate ice cream but the slightest mishap leads to deadly consequences.

“It is just so easy to transmit that chocolate goo anywhere and everywhere,” Sullivan County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said Monday. “This virus is just like that, except you can’t see it, and as a result it’s a real challenge on the infection control issues.”

‘They’ve been near the breaking point for a long time…’ sullivan county health department’s dr. stephen may on nursing home administrators and staff

May has seen the ravages of COVID-19 impact more than a dozen long-term care facilities just in Sullivan County, where the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has reported 74 COVID deaths linked to long-term care outbreaks.

All told, at least 386 people in the News Channel 11 viewing area have died from COVID as a result of long-term care facility outbreaks — 44% of total COVID deaths in the 15-county, two-state region.

Those figures include at least 36 newly reported deaths over the past week.

A total of 3,843 COVID cases have been reported among residents and staff across the region. Those numbers include 470 residents and 326 staff in Sullivan County, which currently has 10 active outbreaks.

The impact in the region’s most populous county hasn’t been the result of neglect, May said. The health department is part of a team — which also includes the National Guard — that is working to help nursing homes implement a comprehensive disease prevention program.

Medicare, the Joint Commission and the state of Tennessee developed the program. Despite all the work, including twice-weekly COVID testing of all residents and staff, May said the virus continues to ravage the facilities because of high community spread.

Dr. Stephen May

“You can transmit this virus 48 hours before you show any symptoms, and therein lies the challenge in the nursing homes,” May said. “We’ve had staff members (work before knowing they were positive) and we’re seeing secondary spread. Once it gets into a nursing home it’s just so tight and the ability to spread in such tight quarters is just so easy.

“This thing is going to keep marching on until we get the vaccine in the facilities and we get both the staff and the residents vaccinated.”

Fortunately, that day appears to be coming soon. May said residents and staff at Sullivan County facilities are expected to begin receiving vaccinations next week. He hopes most of that process will be complete within about three weeks.

An equal opportunity menace

The impact has been nearly universal in Northeast Tennessee’s seven counties, as 30 of the 31 nursing homes rated in medicare.gov’s “nursing home compare” system have reported outbreaks.

Figures updated each Friday from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show 248 deaths across the seven-county area through Christmas Day, including 18 in the previous seven days.

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) latest weekly report, updated Monday, shows at least 136 deaths across an eight-county, two-city area. At least 18 were reported Monday.

VDH uses an asterisk to denote facilities where at least one but fewer than five deaths have occurred. Its total case and death numbers include any staff that have contracted the virus or died from it, where Tennessee’s numbers include separate totals for resident and staff cases and only report resident deaths.

As of Christmas Day’s report from TDH, a total of 1,507 resident COVID cases had been reported, along with 1,005 staff cases.

That meant nearly one in six long-term care residents (16.4%) who have contracted COVID in Northeast Tennessee have died.

The mortality rate and the sheer number of cases has May looking ahead with at least some hope.

“If we get the staff vaccinated (to where) they can’t pick it up and bring it in unknowingly, therein lies our salvation in this vaccine and its deployment.”

New outbreaks in Greene, Hawkins, Dickenson, Smyth counties

The latest reports show two newly reported outbreaks in Northeast Tennessee and two in Southwest Virginia.

Durham-Hensley Nursing Health and Rehab in Chuckey, Tenn. reported 20 resident COVID cases, one death and two staff cases, becoming the 30th nursing home in Northeast Tennessee to report an outbreak.

Signature Lifestyles, an assisted living facility in Rogersville, reported three resident cases.

In Virginia, an outbreak at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Clintwood, Dickenson County, has 99 reported cases and 7 deaths.

The outbreak appeared for the first time Monday on the VDH website, as did one at Francis Marion Manor Health and Rehab in Smyth County. The 109-facility affiliated with Ballad Health’s Smyth County Hospital has reported nine cases and zero deaths in an outbreak first reported to VDH Dec. 15.

Data collected by News Channel 11 show a steady increase in new resident and staff cases and resident deaths since late August in Northeast Tennessee.

More than 40 percent of Northeast Tennessee COVID deaths are linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities – and new reported deaths have totaled 80 just in the past four weeks.

New resident cases totaled 216 in September, 259 in October, 312 in November and 301 in December. New deaths reported were 40 in September, 23 in October, 57 in November and 80 in December.

The difficulty of preventing or halting outbreaks has become especially evident in the past month or so. During that time, six area facilities that had endured outbreaks and seen them deemed closed have suffered second outbreaks.

One of those, Christian Care Center of Bristol, boasts a five-star rating from Medicare — the highest rating available. One of the earliest to suffer an outbreak, Christian Care lost 11 residents in the first wave, which was reported closed Oct. 2 after the nursing home went several weeks without a new case.

Five weeks later, Christian Care was on the list with its second reported outbreak — at that time, Nov. 6, it was confined to one resident and five staff.

Those numbers stayed in check until the Dec. 4 report, when resident cases had increased from two to 23 in the past week.

By last Friday, that second outbreak had resulted in 39 resident cases, 17 staff cases and six deaths.

May said the seemingly relentless battle has weighed heavily on long-term care administrators and staff, many of whom he knows personally.

They establish and enforce staffing requirements, including protocols for keeping staff working on COVID-specific units separate from others. They work to transfer food safely into those portions of their facilities while keeping other staff members from becoming contaminated or infected.

But one or two positive cases, which so easily slip through the defenses, can be the beginning of a conflagration.

“For them to see patients get sick, wind up in the hospital and then of course not come back, it breaks their hearts,” May said of the many administrators and staff he knows personally.

“They’ve been near the breaking point for a long time, and these people are real troopers in the way they take care of their patients on a daily basis,” May said.

Until the vaccine is doing its work, the concentration of cases in the community is likely to determine what happens inside the nursing homes.

“Apathy is the great killer right now,” May said. “We just have to maintain our sense of safety for just a little while longer until we get this vaccine out and into a lot of arms and particularly those high-risk arms.”