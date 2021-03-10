Long haul ahead: Tourist industry still digging out after adapting to COVID

For tourism-based businesses like the Birthplace of Country Music Museum it’s a completely different normal as people begin visiting public spaces again. (Courtesy Birthplace of Country Music)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Alicia Phelps will never forget the week that ended on a Friday the 13th in March 2020.

That week had started with rumblings of some changes to normal life to mitigate a virus that was just beginning to spread across the U.S. Nothing to get too concerned about, the director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association thought.

“We all I think were hoping that it was a very temporary situation in dealing with the pandemic,” Phelps said Wednesday.

By the middle of that week, though, NASCAR, the NCAA and other hosts of mass events were making what seemed almost hour to hour adjustments to their plans.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, March Madness, gone in one announcement. NASCAR races, first altered to limit contact, then to be run without fans, and finally postponed.

Changes came almost daily during the early days of the pandemic — and they hit the hospitality and tourism industry hard.

Local attractions like the Hands On! Discovery Center and Birthplace of Country Music museum wiping down surfaces and wearing masks one day, and closing indefinitely just a few days later.

“I think we all had a little bit of shock to realize that it was going to be here to stay for quite some time,” Phelps remembered.

The industry had produced a $911 million economic impact in Northeast Tennessee during 2019 and appeared on its way to another strong year as March arrived.

Instead, lockdowns occurred, restaurants and bars closed to in-person service, business travel evaporated and the airport became practically a ghost town.

Those factors were all ingredients for a stew of anxiety for people like Phelps and Birthplace of Country Music Museum (BCM) Executive Director Leah Ross.

“It was very hard to sit and watch this happen and to almost feel like, ‘what are you supposed to do,” Phelps said.

That was a key question at BCM as well, where documentary filmmaker Ken Burns’ piece on the roots of country music had helped spur a record 2019 at BCM.

The museum and its annual Rhythm and Roots festival have a synergistic relationship, and COVID forced cancellation of the event that packs the streets of Bristol.

“I wouldn’t say we didn’t worry at all, because there’s always concern when you know that you’ve cancelled your festival, your museum is not open and how do you survive that but through (the federal Paycheck Protection Program) and reducing a lot of expenses we’ve been very fortunate,” Ross said.

White knuckle innovating

She said BCM’s staff turned its time first to unfinished projects around the museum, then began thinking about ways to innovate as weeks of slow to no museum visits turned to months.

Phelps said that kind of approach helped NETTA and a lot of its partners survive the economic gut punch the pandemic delivered.

“I knew immediately, ‘we have to spring into action, you can’t sit there and watch,'” Phelps said. You have to be proactive and not reactive.”

For Ross, that meant pushing BCM’s programs and content online as much as possible while at the same time planning for a safe return to visitor traffic once the time was right.

“We immediately started developing our reopening plan, including a safety plan that we would use once we were open.”

BCM also produced some quarantine series sessions with select Rhythm and Roots artists, did a “golf cart karaoke” series and provided home activity sheets for children.

And while money got tight, some Rhythm and Roots sponsors paid up even without a festival to be had, while 90 percent of donors stayed the course and some even increased their giving.

“We really looked at how we could stay in touch with our community and our fan base at the same time look at how we survive through this whole thing.”

One virtual component has already produced some visitor traffic as theCOVID deep freeze in attendance has begun thawing. That freeze pushed BCM’s visitor numbers down by 72 percent compared to 2019, Ross said.

“We did a Farm and Funtime show before it shut down on a monthly basis,” Ross said. “We’ve continued to do some of that virtually and we are finding that those people (the virtual audience) are traveling to the museum to see it because they connected with us on line.”

Rural areas catch a break, but the pain is real

Ross said she doesn’t expect vistorship to rebound to 2019 levels until 2022.

But BCM has a variety of supports that have helped it survive, and not all businesses in the hospitality and tourism industry have been so lucky, Phelps said.

“Some businesses had some of their best years, and we’ve even had new business openings,” she said. “But there were some that didn’t survive the pandemic or they’re still fighting so hard, and that’s extremely difficult and hard to watch.”

She called COVID a reality check, and said it forced businesses to “focus more on the consumer side.”

Overall, Phelps believes the region’s relatively rural setting proved a benefit during COVID. It’s one she thinks will be maintained as more travelers emphasize safety.

“I think this was rural areas’ time to shine because we already knew about social distancing, we don’t deal with those mass large crowds that a lot of people do.”

Phelps said the region wasn’t hit as hard as more urban parts of the state — and she expects it to retain that advantage.

“You’re gonna see more visitors and traffic and for sure more people moving to Northeast Tennessee,” she said.