Locals could participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents willing to make the drive to Knoxville could participate in a number of trials to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. William Smith works for Alliance Multispecialty Research, which is a research company that conducts clinical trials based at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The research group is involved in a number of coronavirus vaccine studies funded by the federal government’s program Operation Warp Speed which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 19, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re actually not hoping for a winner, we’re hoping for a lot of winners, because you’ve got 8 billion people in the world that need to be vaccinated,” Smith said.

Those interested in participating in the trial can call 865-305-DRUG.

“My recruiters will talk with them and take some basic information and determine which trial they’re most appropriate for,” he told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Once an applicable trial is chosen, Smith said a visit will be scheduled where a consent form will be read to participants about the risks involved as well as what is to be expected. Then, if the participant chooses to continue, they will go over the participant’s medical history, take blood samples and do an overall physical examination in Knoxville.

“Then, if everything looks appropriate, then they’ll be administered the vaccine,” he explained.

After a given amount of time, Smith said participants will receive follow-up check-in phone calls. Then, they will be asked to return, so another blood test can be administered to determine if the desired response to the vaccination was achieved, meaning the antibody count is building up.

“There is some compensation for doing these visits, we realize people are, there’s time and travel involved, so even though the compensation is not a lot, it still helps a little bit with the hassle of doing the studies,” he added.

He said that each study has a different rate of compensation, generally it amounts to about $100 a visit.

“Then, they will get a revaccination at either 1-2 months and at that time they will have antibody levels checked again and we’ll follow them for any kind of side-effects, any problems at all that that might have been associated with the vaccination, and then they’ll be followed over the next couple of years,” he explained.

The first visit would take anywhere from two to four hours, follow-ups will take between 30 minutes to one hour, Smith said.

Side-effects will occur, Smith told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais, just like with any other vaccination.

“The most common is a sore arm like with any vaccine – the flu or shingles or whatever – but some people have some general body aches, some people will have fevers, some people will have other complaints. Mostly it’s headaches, general fatigue, sore arm and occasional fever,” he said. “Same sort of thing that you see with the flu vaccine.”

Those living in the Tri-Cities region are encouraged by Smith to join the trial if they can go to Knoxville for the check-ups.

“If people live close enough that it’s not too inconvenient for them to come to Knoxville, then we would love to have them,” he said.

The coronavirus vaccine trial currently ongoing in Knoxville involves hundreds of participants, he said.

“We’re probably looking at a couple of thousand people between now and the end of the year,” Smith added.

But who would be eligible?

“We are looking for people that are healthy – that are generally healthy – if they have some sort of immunologic condition, then they would be excluded because their vaccine response is not going to be normal,” he explained.

He added that people who have had cancer within the last five years would also be excluded. The vaccine trial which is administered is an inter-muscular injection much like the flu shot, he said.

Smith also said that as this is a clinical trial 50 percent of participants will receive the vaccine and the other 50 percent will receive a placebo.

Smith said AMR is currently working on two COVID-19 vaccine trials. Another one will be starting in a week or so and a fourth trial will begin by the end of the month, he added.

Each study, he explained, is to test a different drug. The research facility is currently working with Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna Oxford, with more companies to be announced as the trials get approved.

Blountville native Britny Fox is considered an essential worker and has been going to work in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her close daily contacts is her father who has underlying health conditions which puts him in the at-risk category. She is considering a coronavirus vaccine trial to help potentially save people like her father from infection.

“I figured it would be a way to keep both myself and my family safe,” she said. “From what I’ve read on the vaccine trials, they’ve seen some rather promising results.”

To her, being helpful isn’t the only motivation to take part in the trial, the compensation adds to that.

“I am not currently working full time, with everything that is going on my hours got really cut back so I’ve been trying to play catch-up here lately, so the fact that there is compensation was a contributing factor t the decision,” she said.

Fox added that the historic significance of taking part in a vaccine trial was something she is proud of.

“I’ve not really considered the historical aspect of it, it is kind of cool to say that you took part in a potentially globally effective vaccine trial,” Fox said.

Jessica Winters said in a statement to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that she lives in Northeast Tennessee but works in Virginia. She wants to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination trial as well.

“The reason I’m doing the trial is not just for the health of me but also for the people I come in contact with everyday,” Winters wrote in part. “It’s scary going to work everyday thinking I’m going to get it or I’ll give it to my mom or sister.”

“People need to think long and hard about the reasons they would want to do the trial because honestly they want people who are looking to change the game of how we fight viruses and how we can make new immunization shots because it may evolve over time but then it may not there is no harm in being part of a history changing trial think of this are you willing to get the shot to save you your family and the friends around you or are you going to be the reason numbers rise” Jessica Winters

