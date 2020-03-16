Local: When does your child’s school close and when will it reopen?

(WJHL)- Below we have compiled a list of local schools and when they are closing and are scheduled to reopen.

TENNESSEE DISTRICTS

Washington County, Tenn.

CLOSED March 18-March 27

Please read the statement below from Director of Schools @Bill_Flanary regarding the closure of @WCDE_TN schools. pic.twitter.com/WH9R1ljYi8 — WashingtonCoSch TN (@WCDE_TN) March 16, 2020

Johnson City

CLOSED until April 6

After careful consideration and discussions with our local and state partners, along with the recommendation of Governor Lee, JCS will be closed until April 6, as we continue to monitor the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



More information – https://t.co/bnpdW7n7A3 pic.twitter.com/muOsaL7RiU — JohnsonCitySchools (@jcityTNschools) March 16, 2020

Unicoi County

CLOSED March 17-April 13

Carter County

CLOSED March 18-March 21

You can find more on the school district’s website HERE.

Hawkins County

CLOSED March 17-March 31

Rogersville City School

CLOSED March 17- March 31

Johnson County

CLOSED March 17- April 14

Sullivan County, Kingsport City, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools

CLOSED March 16-March 27

W/ the support of the Sullivan Co. Health Dept., Bristol City Schools, @KCS_District, & Sullivan Co. Schools will be CLOSED, effective immediately, through Friday, March 27, 2020. This includes all extra-curricular and athletic activities. pic.twitter.com/4gX05kGxKy — KingsportCitySchools (@KCS_District) March 15, 2020

Elizabethton City Schools

CLOSED March 17-April 3

Greene County

CLOSED until April 6

“Greene County Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6, 2020. All school events will be closed until Monday, April 6th starting tomorrow-No athletics or esp. There will be more information forthcoming on food, central office hours, and student Assignments”

Greene County Schools Closed until Monday, April 6, 2020. https://t.co/WP4bjdHMtm — Greene Co TN Schools (@GreeneCoSch) March 16, 2020

Greeneville City Schools

CLOSED at least until April 6

GCS will be closed (at least) until Monday,4/6/2020. All events including extra-curricular and sports events and practices are cancelled. ESP will be closed. Plans are being developed to continue feeding our students and anyone in the community under the age of 18. Stay tuned. — GCS (@GreenevilleCity) March 16, 2020

VIRGINIA DISTRICTS

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks, from March 16 through March 27.

Bristol, VA City Schools

CLOSED through at least March 27

Click here for meal information

Buchanan County

CLOSED March 16-27

Dickenson County

CLOSED through at least March 27

Lee County

CLOSED through at least March 27

Norton City Schools

CLOSED through at least March 27

Click here for more information on meals

Russell County

CLOSED through at least March 27

Click here for more information on meals

Scott County

CLOSED through at least March 27

Smyth County

CLOSED through at least March 27

Click here for more information on meals

Washington County, Va.

CLOSED through at least March 27

Click here for more information on meals

Wise County

CLOSED through at least March 27

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.