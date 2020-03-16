Local: When does your child’s school close and when will it reopen?

(WJHL)- Below we have compiled a list of local schools and when they are closing and are scheduled to reopen.
TENNESSEE DISTRICTS
Washington County, Tenn.
- CLOSED March 18-March 27
Johnson City
- CLOSED until April 6
Unicoi County
- CLOSED March 17-April 13
Carter County
- CLOSED March 18-March 21
- You can find more on the school district’s website HERE.
Hawkins County
- CLOSED March 17-March 31
Rogersville City School
- CLOSED March 17- March 31
Johnson County
- CLOSED March 17- April 14
Sullivan County, Kingsport City, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools
- CLOSED March 16-March 27
Elizabethton City Schools
- CLOSED March 17-April 3
Greene County
- CLOSED until April 6
- “Greene County Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6, 2020. All school events will be closed until Monday, April 6th starting tomorrow-No athletics or esp. There will be more information forthcoming on food, central office hours, and student Assignments”
Greeneville City Schools
- CLOSED at least until April 6
VIRGINIA DISTRICTS
Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks, from March 16 through March 27.
Bristol, VA City Schools
- CLOSED through at least March 27
- Click here for meal information
Buchanan County
- CLOSED March 16-27
Dickenson County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
Lee County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
Norton City Schools
- CLOSED through at least March 27
- Click here for more information on meals
Russell County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
- Click here for more information on meals
Scott County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
Smyth County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
- Click here for more information on meals
Washington County, Va.
- CLOSED through at least March 27
- Click here for more information on meals
Wise County
- CLOSED through at least March 27
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.