Local: When does your child’s school close and when will it reopen?

President Trump is giving an update about the coronavirus pandemic
(WJHL)- Below we have compiled a list of local schools and when they are closing and are scheduled to reopen.

TENNESSEE DISTRICTS

Washington County, Tenn.

  • CLOSED March 18-March 27

Johnson City

  • CLOSED until April 6

Unicoi County

  • CLOSED March 17-April 13

Carter County

  • CLOSED March 18-March 21
  • You can find more on the school district’s website HERE.

Hawkins County

  • CLOSED March 17-March 31

Rogersville City School

  • CLOSED March 17- March 31

Johnson County

  • CLOSED March 17- April 14

Sullivan County, Kingsport City, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools

  • CLOSED March 16-March 27

Elizabethton City Schools

  • CLOSED March 17-April 3

Greene County

  • CLOSED until April 6
  • “Greene County Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6, 2020. All school events will be closed until Monday, April 6th starting tomorrow-No athletics or esp. There will be more information forthcoming on food, central office hours, and student Assignments”

Greeneville City Schools

  • CLOSED at least until April 6

VIRGINIA DISTRICTS

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks, from March 16 through March 27.

Bristol, VA City Schools

  • CLOSED through at least March 27
  • Click here for meal information

Buchanan County

  • CLOSED March 16-27

Dickenson County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27

Lee County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27

Norton City Schools

  • CLOSED through at least March 27
  • Click here for more information on meals

Russell County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27
  • Click here for more information on meals

Scott County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27

Smyth County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27
  • Click here for more information on meals

Washington County, Va.

  • CLOSED through at least March 27
  • Click here for more information on meals

Wise County

  • CLOSED through at least March 27

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

