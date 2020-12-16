Local vaccine trial participant positive about experience, says ‘get vaccinated’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Amanda Clough learned that Holston Medical Group (HMG) was seeking more people to participate in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial, she thought about her parents.

The Johnson City wellness instructor’s mom is a breast cancer survivor. Her dad is an organ transplant recipient. (Both are healthy and several years beyond their surgeries.)

Amanda Clough participated in the Pfizer COVID vaccine trial.

“Somebody has to be first for all of these things,” Clough said Wednesday. “Somebody has to be first to try out the new medications, somebody has to be first for the surgeries and the procedures, and if there wasn’t someone who had been first for either of the surgeries or medications that they had to have, they may not be around today.”

So when Clough learned from a friend’s social media post in early September about HMG’s callout, she inquired further and learned she was a good candidate.

“They were actually looking for people who were working still in the public and not working from home, which I was doing,” Clough said just after conducting a live-streamed fitness class.

Tuesday, several days after Pfizer received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration to put the vaccine into general use, Clough received what to her was some good news: she had been among participants who received the actual vaccine and not a placebo.

“I’m just glad to know that I had the vaccine and that there’s not been any complications or side effects and that everything has been fine since then,” Clough said.

A section of the informational material Clough received from Pfizer.

After being approved for the trial, Clough got her first of two injections in late September. While she was warned of potential side effects similar to what the flu vaccine sometimes delivers — fatigue, achiness, low-grade fever — she had none of those symptoms.

But that didn’t mean she got off symptom-free.

“I was actually surprised at how sore my arm was the next day,” Clough said. She was so sore, in fact, she altered her plans for a “cycle-sculpt” class she taught the following day.

“I knew if I tried to incorporate weights with that arm that I was gonna feel it, so I actually kind of changed my plan to not do weights with my arm that next day.”

After the one day of discomfort it was smooth sailing, though, including through a second injection in mid-October. Later, Clough went back for the first of several blood tests, presumably to check the efficacy of the vaccine’s antibody creation.

Her next blood work is in April, but she’s hoping to find out what the first draw showed in terms of her level of protection from the virus.

Vaccine study gear provided to participants.

Clough described the experience with nurses and staff at HMG as efficient, and said they were “great at explaining everything.”

That was important, because she seemed to get a different consent form from Pfizer every time she went back.

“They made sure all the participants knew the new information every time they came out.”

Clough said she understands why people have widely varied opinions about the prospect of taking vaccines that haven’t gone through the normal FDA approval process.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are very anxious to get the vaccine just because a lot of people are anxious for to see an end to the illness and an end to the deaths and a little more back to normalcy,” she said.

“I think on the flip side of that there’s also a lot of people who are very hesitant with the vaccine just because of maybe fear of the unknown.”

As a wellness and preventative care advocate, Clough said she supports the general concept of vaccines. Taking that one step further and joining a trial was indicative of what she called a personal stance to “make my faith bigger than my fear.

“I’m ready to put my faith in God and put my faith in science and put my faith in the scientists that they all know what they’re doing and that this vaccine will help return things to back to more normalcy and hopefully have a whole lot less illness because of it.”

Clough’s parents, shown here with her daughters, have both benefited from previous medical research. Her mom’s a breast cancer survivor and her dad is an organ transplant recipient.

In the meantime, she said she and her two daughters — ages 11 and 8 — are staying fairly hunkered down in what is normally a season of festivities and lots of close human interaction.

No one she knows well has died of COVID, but she did lose people close to her this year and suffer from the inability to see them in their final days due to COVID visitation restrictions.

“I do have friends who have tested positive and have been sick with COVID. Thankfully everyone I know has recovered and they’re fine now. But definitely a lot of people have been impacted.”

The vaccine trial experience — and her thoughts about the severity of the pandemic — leave Clough confident in dispensing this advice about vaccination: “I would definitely advocate for it.”