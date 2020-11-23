Local universities preparing for short Thanksgiving break

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- The fall semester is wrapping up for many colleges and universities; the short Thanksgiving break was a concern for those going home to see family with the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant spoke to some local universities about how the short Thanksgiving break.

Several colleges and universities have had to alter their schedules this fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This fall semester actually went better than I think we could have hoped for,” said Tusculum University President, Scott Hummel.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, universities enacted robust measures designed to protect students, faculty, and staff from COVID-19.

“We found really a very good balance of being able to provide face to face opportunities, residential experiences, but doing that in a safe way,” Hummel explained.

Now that the semester is coming to an end, universities had to figure out what they wanted to do when it came to the short Thanksgiving break.

“We don’t want this pandemic to take away what the meaning of what Thanksgiving is, which is a time of blessings and celebration, but at the same time, we have to be mindful of what’s happening,” said Joe Smith, the Executive Assistant to the President for University Relations and Chief Communications Officer at East Tennessee State University.

At East Tennessee State University. 80% of instruction has already been taught online, but after Thanksgiving, that will advance to 100%.

“When we return, I guess that’s November 30th, at that point those academic courses that were being taught on ground will move online,” explained Smith.

Tusculum University has officially also finished in-person classes and all exams will be online after Thanksgiving.

“It prevents our students from leaving campus, being exposed, and turning right back to campus,” said Hummel.

King University altered their schedule for the same reasons.

“We adjusted our instruction so that face-to-face instruction ends on Tuesday, November 24th,” explained King University Provost Matt Roberts “We still have two weeks that follow after Thanksgiving and those will be completed remotely or virtually.”

Most students in campus housing will also be moving out before the break.

“The campus will be nearly empty to help reduce potential spread,” said Roberts.

So far, Tusculum University, East Tennessee State University, and King University have had pretty low numbers in regards to students and faculty being infected with COVID-19 and they hope to keep those numbers at a minimum even after the holiday season.