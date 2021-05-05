Local Tennessee Stands members fund billboards advising public to ‘DITCH THE MASK’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The non-profit organization Tennessee Stands is making its opinions on masks known with a new campaign – billboards.

These billboards display the message reading, “Your Compliance is prolonging this nightmare. Ditch the mask.”

A group of Tri-Cities residents is using their own money to get their message out.

“All of the Tennessee Stands coalitions across the state are looking to do the same. Ours here was just a handful that threw in our own money,” said Danielle Goodrich of Tennessee Stands. “Some of these other coalitions are willing to do the same.”

The billboards are active at locations across Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport.