Local teenager surprised with birthday party parade amid coronavirus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With health officials recommending social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, a local teenager’s birthday was celebrated with a parade instead of a party.

According to Karen Jenkins, the friends of Emily Diehl who originally planned to attend her 14th birthday party took part in a parade instead.

Jenkins says it was a complete surprise for Emily.

There were still presents, balloons, flowers, and even a cookie cake.

