Local teen who spent days in hospital with COVID-19 now recovering

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local teenager is finally on the road to recovery after spending days in the hospital with COVID-19.

Doctors say that most children who get COVID-19 will recover; however, one local teenager is still dealing with lingering effects after having to spend days in the hospital due to the virus.

15-year-old Kylie Malone is a sophomore at Chuckey-Doak High School, as well as a class president and member of the soccer and basketball team at the school.

Malone got sick and tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before she planned to get her vaccine. After a week of symptoms, her mother took her to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Emergency Room.

Courtesy: Autumn Malone

Courtesy: Autumn Malone

Courtesy: Autumn Malone

“It just got incredibly worse, and I got short of breath. Getting up to go to the bathroom was a really big task,” Malone said. “I couldn’t even walk in because I was out of breath. Mom had to pull me out and put me in the wheelchair.”

In the past month, it was reported that 27 children were admitted to Niswonger Children’s Hospital with severe symptoms from COVID-19.

CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital Lisa Carter said, “This virus is just unpredictable. And so how people react varies completely.”

Although Malone has made a return to school after spending four days in the hospital and missing two weeks of school, she says that she still gets dizzy, experiences headaches and is very sensitive to light.

Malone adds that she is hoping to get back into sports.