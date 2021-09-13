Local teen released from hospital after being on ventilator for 44 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local teen has finally left the hospital after being on a ventilator for over a month.

17-year-old Conner Begley was placed on a vent 44 days ago during his battle with COVID-19.

While it’s been a tough time for him and his family, Monday afternoon marked a celebration.

Hospital staff lined the halls in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital and said goodbye to Conner as he heads to his next stage of recovery.

Today, we celebrate. 🪁



Conner left NsCH this afternoon via the #VictoryWalk after 44 days in the hospital due to COVID-19.



This team has worked so hard, supporting our clinical team and our community, and today, we celebrate this victory together. #WhereHopeRises pic.twitter.com/E0ikV6cQq0 — NiswongerChildrens (@NiswongerCHosp) September 13, 2021

Officials told News Channel 11 he’s now being released to a treatment facility to further care off the ventilator.

Lisa Carter, the CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital followed his journey closely and said it was an emotional moment to see him take the next step.

“Just thinking about being in the hospital for that long, being so sick and going through so much while he was here and to see him go out of here, going to rehab, ready to really try to get over this illness and disease is just amazing. It means the world to the team. This is not the norm right now seeing patients leave the building and so it was much needed for all the team members today and for this sweet family who has been here for so long,” said Carter.

After being applauded for his battle, Conner was loaded into an ambulance as those who cared for him the past month shared heartfelt goodbyes.