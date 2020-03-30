Local teen donates supplies to assisted living facility

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic affecting nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country, one teenager went out of his way to help those at a local facility.

James Cole, 16, donated supplies to the Governor’s Bend Retirement and Assisted Living facility in Erwin.

The supplies included adult diapers, rubber gloves, and other items.

“There has been a big shortage for many nursing homes and hospitals during this crisis,” Cole said. “They said they would really appreciate it, that they have only had two other people donate.”

Cole’s grandmother helped him collect the supplies that he donated.