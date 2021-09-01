Local ‘Survivor’ contestant, SRO placed on ventilator due to COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local school resource officer (SRO) who competed on the hit CBS show “Survivor” has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with COVID-19.

Family members of Travis Sampson say he was hospitalized in a local ICU unit and placed on a ventilator Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 12: Castaway Travis Sampson attends the finale for “Survivor Vanuatu Islands of Fire” at CBS Television City December 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Castaways Brook Geraghty, Rory Freeman, Chad Crittenden, Travis “Bubba” Sampson, Brady Finta, John Kenney, Lea “Sarge” Masters and John Paylok attend the finale for “Survivor Vanuatu Islands of Fire” at CBS Television City December 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Sampson has worked for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. He is currently the SRO at Sullivan Gardens K-8 School.

Sampson was a contestant on Survivor: Vanuatu in 2004, the show’s ninth season. He was the sixth person voted out after surviving 12 days on the island chain.

Since being on the show, Sampson has used the fame he gained on the show to participate in multiple charitable events.

Sampson is married and has four sons.