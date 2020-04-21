Local small business able to rehire employees after receiving loan from the Payment Protection Program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cafe Lola Bistro was one of many small businesses that closed its doors due to COVID-19 precautions.

The owner, Tara Morrow, told News Channel 11 that as a result, all employees were furloughed as the cafe lost many customers and had few takeout orders.

For over a month, Morrow was the only person working to keep the bistro on its feet.

Morrow received a loan through the Payment Protection Program (PPP,) making it possible for her to once again have a pair of helping hands to serve take-out orders to customers.

Although Morrow celebrates the rehiring of her staff, she empathizes with other small businesses that weren’t as lucky.

“The only thing that was sad news was that I was told that they ran out of funding so quickly,” Morrow said. “Like I’ve said, I was really grateful that our bank was really communicative about it.”

According to Morrow, several of the cafe’s staff have been working at the bistro since its opening 13 years ago, and the close-knit crew looks forward to reuniting and serving Johnson City again.

