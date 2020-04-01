Local senior living resident gets window visit from family and dog during COVID-19 pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Brookdale Colonial Heights in Kingsport shared a touching photo of one of their residents getting to visit with his family through a window at the facility.

Joe Morley can be seen visiting with his daughter, granddaughter and dog named Winston over the weekend.

Officials at Brookdale Colonial Heights said in an e-mail, “During such a chaotic and emotionally draining time of our lives, the moment that was captured over the weekend was something our team felt was news worthy in our small corner of the world.”