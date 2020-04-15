Local schools announce plans after Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation to remain closed

(WJHL)- Below is a list of how individual school systems have responded after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he is recommending schools remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Johnson City Schools- CLOSED

“In accordance with Governor Lee’s recommendation, our school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year. We will continue to provide distance learning opportunities, academic packets, continued child care, and distribution of meals to children under 18. We will have more information available in the coming days.” Johnson City Schools

Bristol, Tenn., Kingsport City, Sullivan County- CLOSED

“In alignment with direction and the recommendation from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the closure of Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools, and Sullivan County Schools has been extended through the end of the 2019-20 school year. This includes all extra-curricular and athletic activities during this period of time.” Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan County

Johnson County Schools- CLOSED

“Due to the Governor’s recent recommendation, Johnson County Schools will be closed the remainder of the school year.

We will be providing more information and guidance over the next few days. We want to ensure that our students continue to learn and our teachers will still be providing resources over the next few weeks. As of right now, we will still be operating our feeding program.

To the Class of 2020, we will still plan to have Graduation and Prom. Details regarding a date and time will be given within the next few weeks. Thank you for all your support and understanding during this COVID 19 Pandemic.” Johnson County Schools

Elizabethton City Schools- CLOSED

“Governor Lee has closed school buildings for students physically to return for the remainder of this semester. However, the school system will continue online learning throughout the last instructional day of the school year. ECS will receive guidance as the COVID task force meets in the days to come. The feeding programs will continue as scheduled. We will be sending out information about other events important to parents and students early next week. Please continue school distancing and good hygiene to decrease the spread of the virus in our area.” Elizabethton City Schools



Carter County Schools- CLOSED

Unicoi County Schools- CLOSED

Greeneville City Schools- CLOSED

