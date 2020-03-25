1  of  4
Local school systems extend closures at Gov. Lee’s request

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL) — Some local school systems have already announced that they are extending their closures to comply with a request by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Tuesday, the governor asked school systems to keep schools closed through at least Friday, April 24 as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. Originally, Lee requested schools be closed through the end of March.

The following school systems have announced that schools will be closed through April 24:

  • Bristol, TN Schools
  • Elizabethton City Schools
  • Hawkins County Schools
  • Johnson County Schools
  • Kingsport City Schools
  • Sullivan County Schools
  • Unicoi County Schools
  • Washington County, TN Schools

This list will be updated. Check back updates.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

