Local school systems extend closures at Gov. Lee’s request

(WJHL) — Some local school systems have already announced that they are extending their closures to comply with a request by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
Tuesday, the governor asked school systems to keep schools closed through at least Friday, April 24 as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. Originally, Lee requested schools be closed through the end of March.
The following school systems have announced that schools will be closed through April 24:
- Bristol, TN Schools
- Elizabethton City Schools
- Hawkins County Schools
- Johnson County Schools
- Kingsport City Schools
- Sullivan County Schools
- Unicoi County Schools
- Washington County, TN Schools
This list will be updated. Check back updates.
For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.