Local school systems extend closures at Gov. Lee’s request

(WJHL) — Some local school systems have already announced that they are extending their closures to comply with a request by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Tuesday, the governor asked school systems to keep schools closed through at least Friday, April 24 as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. Originally, Lee requested schools be closed through the end of March.

The following school systems have announced that schools will be closed through April 24:

Bristol, TN Schools

Elizabethton City Schools

Hawkins County Schools

Johnson County Schools

Kingsport City Schools

Sullivan County Schools

Unicoi County Schools

Washington County, TN Schools

This list will be updated. Check back updates.