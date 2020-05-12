Local restaurants to raise prices due to increasing meat costs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The novel coronavirus pandemic left millions of American workers homebound as many companies and businesses closed doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

One industry that took a hard blow amid the novel coronavirus outbreaks were slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. When the facilities were no longer able to allow workers to continue their jobs, the industry lost millions of pounds of meat, leading to supply shortages.

One food market in the Tri-Cities region announced a temporary increase in certain meat products such as beef and pork, but how will the skyrocketing of meat products affect local restaurants?

News Channel 11 reached out to a Tri-Cities favorite, Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, whose dishes often include beef and pork.

According to Jennifer Hale, a manager at the Amigo’s on West Market Street, the restaurant’s meat vendors have raised their prices, but that increase has not yet trickled down to customers.

“It could possibly increase the prices; we’re unsure of that right now,” Hale said. “If it’s temporary or if it’s permanent — that’s just one of those things we’ll have to foresee in the future because if there is an increase and it’s going to stay there, then unfortunately, we might have to raise the prices a little.”

Another Johnson City eatery, Moto Japanese Restaurant, announced May 11 that customers will notice a temporary price increase due to the meat shortages.

The News Channel 11 team reached out to Moto Monday afternoon but hasn’t heard back.