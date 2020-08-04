Local Red Cross volunteers help provide shelter in Carolinas, balance pandemic safety

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Red Cross shelters along the coast faced a challenge Monday night: how to house those who need help in the midst of a pandemic.

Shelters in the path of Isaias are taking their own precautions, including temperature checks and safe sanitation practices.

News Channel 11 spoke with a Red Cross volunteer who was in North Carolina Monday night.

Kate Tron is a registered nurse from Cocke County who works with the Kingsport Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“This has been really great to learn from other nurses and we’re able to make an impact,” Tron said.

The shelter is also establishing isolation areas for anyone with COVID-19, along with supplying masks and other PPE items as well.

