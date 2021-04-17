Local nonprofit organization HOPE teams up with health departments to host vaccine event

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age or any pre-existing medical conditions. But inside prisons, it’s a different story — prisoners, not free to seek out vaccines, still on the whole lack access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local nonprofit made an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine readily available to the public on Saturday.

The vaccination effort launched from Central Baptist Church and attempted to add versatility to the procedure by providing walk-up vaccine options for those who don’t have vehicles.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department along with the State of Tennessee Minority Health Department teamed up with H.O.P.E. to make the event possible.

We spoke with Minority Health Department Director Monique Anthony, who said that the group aimed to increase the availability of vaccinations within area minority communities.

“Primarily, we want to increase the uptake of vaccinations in the minority communities across the state of Tennessee,” she said.

Those who received their vaccines Saturday are set to get their next dose at the church on May 8.