Local mini-golf course reopens after COVID-19 closure

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is continuing on his mission to reopen the state. ‘Phase One’ of reopening began with the reopening of restaurants and retail businesses, and now, non-contact recreation businesses can open.

That includes shooting ranges, arcades, bowling alleys, golf ranges, and mini-golf courses.

Ocean Quest Mini-Golf is officially back open for business and is adhering to the health measures set forth for a fun and healthy game of Min-Golf!! Go stretch your legs and enjoy a family friendly game. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/WjTjapRs8B — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) May 9, 2020

News Channel 11’s Andy Jackson spoke with the co-owner of one area mini-golf facility who says they’re glad to be back open, but they will ensure safety measures are still followed.

“So, with miniature golf, we have enough spacing that we can do one hole, leave a couple of holes open, let another family play and still ad hear to social distancing,” said Zachery MacHugh, co-owner of Ocean Quest Mini Golf. “We have a front course and a back course so we have a front 18 and a back 18 so it allows us a lot of space with 36 holes outside and 9 holes inside.”

As for bars, nightclubs, playgrounds and event venues, those still remain closed under Gov. Lee’s executive order.