Local mayors await governor’s plan for reopening businesses

(WJHL) – Mayors across the Tri-Cities are awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s plan for reopening businesses.

On Monday, Lee announced that his “Safer at Home” order will expire on April 31 and the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to reopen on May 1.

“Responsibility is going to go on the businesses and individuals to protect themselves,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “So, all businesses that will reopen, including the ones that are open today, must have plans in place to protect their employees and protect the public.”

The details of the governor’s plan are expected to be released later this week.

Regardless, Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said there will be at least some collaboration between localities.

“I’ve been talking to some of the other mayors. We are kind of going to be on the same page so people won’t be confused,” Barnett said.

Even though businesses will soon be allowed to reopen, the affects of the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus will linger for some time.

“We lost a couple hundred thousand dollars on the gas taxes, nobody was going anywhere,” Barnett said.

“When you go out on Roan Street and look over our mall that’s sitting there idle…that is just the poster child for what’s yet to come because that’s such a big generator of sales tax,” Brock said.

Local leaders also hope that increased testing for the virus will help when it comes to making decisions on reopening businesses.

“The more people we can test on a larger scale and the quicker we can do it, the more information we have at our disposal to determine when it’s safe to go back to some level of normal,” Barnett said.

Sullivan County, along with five other counties in Tennessee that have their own health departments, will have to develop its own strategy with guidance from the state.

