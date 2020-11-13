Local holiday decoration business facing fluctuations amid pandemic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – While some businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, others say it has caused an uptick in sales.

Gabriel’s Christmas owner Gabe Eveland told News Channel 11 that his store is the only year-round Christmas store in the Tri-Cities region. He said this year has been a roller-coaster of a year, from a strong start to a dip when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, to now.

“When COVID hit, we shut down for about eight weeks and it was a tough time, obviously, just given everything that was going on but we kind of took it as an opportunity to redesign the store,” he said.

Eveland added that it has been an especially busy time for their decorating services for homes and businesses as more people try to get in the holiday spirit a little earlier than normal.