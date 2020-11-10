Local health officials urge against large gatherings and travel this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays have looked different this year due to COVID-19, but how people should safely celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas is raising questions and concerns.

While normally Thanksgiving consists of a large family gathering, health officials are advising against large groups getting together, especially in Tennessee where the community spread of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Ballad Health officials are expected to further address safety surrounding the upcoming holiday on Wednesday, but News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with ETSU Health’s Director of COVID response who has some tips for staying safe this holiday.

“Gathering with just your immediate household members is great. you can cook all the same things and do some of those activities. You can meet outside so one option if you really want to see the family is to go meet up for a coffee or go for a walk outside. Of course, one other option is utilizing technology so you can call mom and have her walk you through that favorite family recipe rather than cooking it side by side,” said Dr. Leigh Johnson, ETSU Health Director of COVID Response.

While Dr. Johnson does not recommend traveling, especially out of the state, she understands that people, specifically the student population at ETSU may not have the option to stay put for the holidays and need to visit family.

If you do travel, she recommends taking the necessary precautions.

“If you can get a COVID test within a couple of days before leaving town, that’s a little more reassurance as well and then quarantining when you get to where you’re going rather than going home and seeing lots of families and lots of friends, but rather just going home and laying low,” said Dr. Johnson.

Overall, Dr. Johnson along with guidelines released by the CDC does not advocate for large family gatherings. Officials also urge those who are gathering in some capacity to remember safety measures like social distancing and avoiding handshakes, hugs, and kisses.

“The take-home message here really is that if you love your family members, then protect them from COVID, and this year that means staying apart,” Dr. Johnson said.

As far as community meals in Johnson City, some are in the works and others are being planned, but overall, these events are still happening but with some adjustments appropriate to the ongoing pandemic.

“The curveball we’ve received is the pandemic. It’s made it a little harder as it has for everyone but we’re still doing our best to keep our social workers safe, our staff and our volunteers safe, as well as the neighbors and families safe. So we’re doing a lot of things remotely, over the phone and through email,” said Good Samaritan Ministries Outreach Director, Seth Sillmon.

Staff at Good Samaritan Ministries are giving out prepared meals and food boxes along with frozen turkeys for under-resourced families in the community who have signed up.

The goal is to feed 700 families and they still hope to raise $30,000 more dollars to reach their goal. People can still donate or sign up to volunteer. As far as sign-ups for the food boxes, it’s closed, but there will be a waiting list. If you need assistance, you can contact their office and Sillmon said they will do their best to help everyone in need.

In the past, they’ve done one big distribution day, but COVID has changed that. This year, they will be passing boxes out from November 9th to the 20th to help promote social distancing and keep families safe.

Sillmon assures the public that safety is of the utmost importance. “Staff has been tested and all of our volunteers. We do temperature checks, everyone always wears a mask and we make sure that every day we sanitize all of the items that we have,” he said.

Haven of Mercy also plans to continue on with their community meal plan. It starts on Thanksgiving day at 11 a.m. and will continue on until everyone is fed. While not much is changing, Assistant Director, Marvin Bush, said masks and social distancing will be in place this year.

“We’re going to be feeding the public again as usual and the last couple years we had 3,000 to 4,000, maybe even more, so it’s going to carry on as usual,” said Bush.