Local health official says surge testing sites will soon allow those without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local health official says that surge testing sites will soon allow those who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested for the virus.

Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said Monday that the surge testing sites will be located across the state.

“Through the Tennessee Department of Health, starting this week, we’re going to be operating surge clinics where you can come in and be tested basically without any type of other screening if you just wish to be tested,” May said. “You’ll be able to come into clinics, or surge testing areas, that will be set up across the state through the Tennessee Department of Health.”

With Tennessee health officials expecting COVID-19 cases to peak sometime in the next couple of weeks, May said he expects our area to peak about a week or so later than other parts of the state.

He also said that getting over the peak won’t mean an end to social distancing.

“I think this new social distancing will become our lifestyle. And until we develop a significant element of herd immunity and/or the available of a vaccine, we’re going to have to continue social distancing on a person basis every day,” May said.

