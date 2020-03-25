Local health offices, leaders to give COVID-19 update Wednesday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Health Department, Northeast Regional Health Office and several local county and city mayors will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Health Department, local leaders and health experts will be holding a briefing at the health department in Blountville.

Leaders joining in the conference include:

Richard Venable – Sullivan County Mayor

Margaret Feierabend – Bristol, TN Mayor

Pat Shull – Kingsport Mayor

Irene Wells – Bluff City Mayor

Jenny Brock – Johnson City Mayor

Joe Grandy – Washington County Mayor

Chuck Vest – Jonesborough Mayor

Officials said in the release that citizens ought to continue to socially distance themselves and practice good hygiene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.