Local health offices, leaders to give COVID-19 update Wednesday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Health Department, Northeast Regional Health Office and several local county and city mayors will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Health Department, local leaders and health experts will be holding a briefing at the health department in Blountville.

Leaders joining in the conference include:

  • Richard Venable – Sullivan County Mayor
  • Margaret Feierabend – Bristol, TN Mayor
  • Pat Shull – Kingsport Mayor
  • Irene Wells – Bluff City Mayor
  • Jenny Brock – Johnson City Mayor
  • Joe Grandy – Washington County Mayor
  • Chuck Vest – Jonesborough Mayor

Officials said in the release that citizens ought to continue to socially distance themselves and practice good hygiene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

