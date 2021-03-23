Local health care systems, pharmacies strategize how to expand vaccine distribution amid new eligibility

(WJHL) — Starting tomorrow, Ballad Health is expanding Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older.

The health system says even residents of other states can get vaccinated at the Ballad Heath community vaccination centers in Kingsport or Elizabethton.

This comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced yesterday that all Tennesseans 16 or older will be eligible for vaccination by April 5.

Local health care systems and pharmacies are coming up with a strategy so that they do not become overwhelmed with the increase in vaccine registrations.

One pharmacist in Greeneville says his pharmacy has done enough trial and error from the initial rollout to prepare themselves for this new phase.

“Our supply has been the same. It comes from the state health department. We haven’t run out,” said Jeff Ward of Corley’s Pharmacy. “We’ve had no issues as far as giving second vaccines.”

When News Channel 11 last spoke with Corley’s Pharmacy, pharmacists were preparing for their first vaccine supply. Since then, Ward says they have figured out ways to remain efficient when giving residents immunity.

“For us, using the website, it’s really been a great way for us to manage a large number of people wanting information and being able to schedule them appropriately,” Ward said.

Ward said the pharmacy administers about 50 to 80 Moderna vaccines a week. While they are holding steady with the current number of patients, Ballad Health and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department are hoping to expand and are pushing for more vaccine locations.

Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said, “We hope for an influx. We have the supply. We’re ready to give the vaccine.”

Swift said the health care system will continue to distribute about 1,000 vaccines each week at its vaccine pod in Elizabethton and Kingsport. She said those who are 16 years of age should take caution when receiving certain doses.

She explained, “We are still giving Pfizer, and that allows our clinics to open up to 16 and older, so you have to be careful, Pfizer is the only one that is licensed for 16 and 17-year-olds. So, you need to make sure if you’re making appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds, that it’s a site like ours that has Pfizer and a parent does have to be with them.”

“If we can give out lots of doses quickly and efficiently, then we’d get closer and closer on a more rapid basis with herd immunity,” said Dr. Stephen May, the medical director of the Sullivan County Health Department. “The other thing is, we’re in a foot-race. We’re in a foot-race between the variants and getting this vaccine out to protect us from those variants.”

May says Sullivan County is still limited by the vaccine inventory and hopes more will come soon.

“It slows us down. If we can give out 500 to 1,000 doses a day, we know we have 150,000 people that need at least two shots, that’s still 300,000 doses. As of yesterday, we’ve given 63,000 doses, so we’ve got a long way to go,” May said.

Health officials ask that Tennesseans wait just a little longer to discontinue safety measures.

The Sullivan County Health Department says the last thing they want is for the region to see a rebound in the number of cases.

Ballad Health COVID-19 vaccination sites are located in Kingsport and Elizabethton.

Appointments for those 16 and older open March 24. To make an appointment, call 833-8-BALLAD (833-822-5523).