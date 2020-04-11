Local hairstylist practices skills on significant other during COVID-19 restrictions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials across the country have limited non-essential businesses in order to limit the spread of the virus. One such business affected, is hair styling.

Andrea Sees is a local hairstylist who found a way during the quarantine to keep her skills in tip-top shape – practicing on her fiance, Cody Preciado.

She gave him a permanent and highlights.

Before the quarantine, Sees was attending the master barber program at Crown Cutz Academy in Johnson City, which is now offering online courses due to social distancing. She told News Channel 11 that she still needed to practice on someone to keep her skills sharp, so her significant other was the perfect target.

