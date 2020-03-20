Local governing bodies continue to meet amid COVID-19 threat

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — All over the nation, state governments are stopping all business, but leaders in the Tri-Cities are still trying to get work done while maintaining social distancing.

The determination to keep governments operating was evident Thursday night as some elected leaders in Johnson City and Kingsport met to do the public’s business.

The Kingsport Planning Commission met in the Civic Auditorium Thursday, which is a change in their regular location.

“We moved it here because the room that we typically have it in, the city council room, is much tighter quarters,” said Ken Weems, Kingsport’s Planning Manager.

They practiced social distancing by setting chairs several feet apart from one another.

The Kingsport Planning Commission is meeting tonight while practicing #SocialDistancing. Chairs are several feet apart from each other in the Civic Auditorium and Commissioners are sitting at opposite ends of the table during the meeting.

They were one of several communities in the region that held public meetings Thursday.

Sullivan County has the only confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities as of Friday morning.

Community members who came to the meeting Thursday voiced their opinions about the plan to rezone a property on Oak Steet where some say the homeless often gather.

“That’s what this whole process is about is collecting community input. The more people the better, and it helps the commissioners make their decision,” said Weems.

Johnson City’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting started off with a prayer against the coronavirus.

City Manager Pete Peterson assured citizens the city is doing all they can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have spent many hours reviewing the situation, taking the advice and the guidance of the CDC and the health department, and thus ruled all of our decisions and continue to do so,” said Peterson.

Both Johnson City and Kingsport, along with Washington County, TN and Sullivan Counties are making a joint effort to move forward during this pandemic and assuring city services like public transit, emergency services, water and utilities, and waste collection continue.

“We’ve been staying in touch. I mean just literally almost every day just to update what’s going on in other communities, how they’re doing different things, and I think that’s just a really positive thing,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock.

Both Kingsport and Johnson City are following the recommendations of local health departments and the CDC when it comes to all of their commission and public meetings.