Local Girl Scout council offering new online program during coronavirus pandemic

(Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians)

(WJHL) – The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are offering an new online program to help keep girls earning badges and everyone entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, called Virtual Girl Scouts, will offer videos on the council’s Facebook page.

Sarah Hinton, a program manager with GSCSA, says the program is designed to be fun for everyone, not just the girls.

“They can do it with their siblings. We’ll even let the boys do it,” Hinton said. “And we just really want to make it a fun time when they can really have some time with their family and do Girl Scouts together.”

The program will include STEM projects and activities that can be done in the backyard.

The weekly video schedule is:
– Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
– Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. (live)

