Local first responders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distributions got underway Tuesday at the Northeast Regional Health Office in Johnson City.

First responders from Johnson City, Jonesborough, and Washington County received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in front of the media.

Photo: WJHL

Health officials said there are enough Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available at the regional health department for all first responders in the 7-county region to get at least their first dose.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais was told that vaccination clinics will continue in a drive-thru format at locations across Northeast Tennessee for health care workers and first responders to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

HAPPENING NOW: The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan update, after which 6 first responders will receive their vaccines. We will stream it live on https://t.co/nQf5xNMEIT @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Y07jjPXW3r — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 22, 2020

You can watch a live stream of the news briefing and the vaccine administration on our WJHL Facebook page below.