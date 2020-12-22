Local first responders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Johnson City

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distributions got underway Tuesday at the Northeast Regional Health Office in Johnson City.

First responders from Johnson City, Jonesborough, and Washington County received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in front of the media.

Health officials said there are enough Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available at the regional health department for all first responders in the 7-county region to get at least their first dose.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais was told that vaccination clinics will continue in a drive-thru format at locations across Northeast Tennessee for health care workers and first responders to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

