Local exterminating company offering free delivery service for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Byron Barnes, the owner of Barnes Exterminating Company, said his company’s motto is “you can trust the man in the red truck”. While he says they’ve embodied that motto since their business was established, he wanted to take a step further with everything going on in the world currently.

“We’ve always been a company that’s tried to give back to our community. My father started the company. That’s just the way he was and it’s something that I really caught onto at an early age and when I started working in this line of work and I’m just trying to give back to our communities,” said Barnes.

With a number of businesses closing or adjusting operating business hours due to COVID-19, his company remains open and working on a normal schedule. He said his trucks are all over the area at any given time, and he’s using that to his advantage. Barnes told News Channel 11 that he’s fortunate to have a large fleet of trucks and is using his resources to help those in the community.

Over the weekend, Barnes came up with the idea of operating a free delivery service for the elderly, disabled or anyone more susceptible to catching COVID-19 when they go out in public. Services as simple as picking up a prescription, running errands, or even bringing up the mail are just a phone call away. While it’s directed towards the elderly or disabled, he specified that it is open to anyone who is in need of this kind of assistance.

“You know, if Mrs. Johnson needs her prescription picked up from the Walgreens or something, we can stop by and do that while we’re out there running our route,” said Barnes.

Barnes said it’s a great way to give back to those in his community and that his company just wants to lend a helping hand during this trying time. As far as concerns regarding exposure to COVID-19, because of their line of work, they’re always prepared in staying as healthy as possible.

“All of our trucks are already outfitted with personal protective equipment. We have the hand soap, gloves, respirator, eye goggles, shoe covers so all of our trucks already have that proper protective equipment,” he said.

Additionally to these delivery services, Barnes said anyone in need of items like ‘instant soap and water’, which is an anti-bacterial similar to hand sanitizer, can come by their office and get some. They are apart of their regular shipment and available for a small price.

Barnes told News Channel 11 that this is a time to step up and help your neighbors however you can, and they plan to do just that.

This service isn’t just limited to the Tri-Cities, they have an office in Knoxville that is participating as well. If you need assistance from Barnes Exterminating, all you need to do is call. Their number is 423-477-7982, you can call anytime Monday- Friday from 8-5 p.m.