Local EMS officials report decrease in emergency medical calls amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the rate of emergency medical calls county Emergency Medical Services departments have been receiving. Two local departments report a decrease in calls.

EMS leaders with both Washington and Carter counties told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais they have seen a significant decrease in emergency medical calls. With Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announcing that the state’s stay-at-home order will expire next week, those EMS officials said calls are likely to increase.

Washington County EMS Chief Dan Wheeley said there is a specific reason why for the drastic drop in calls.

“I certainly expect our call volume to go up, we’re down about 30 percent in call volume, from non-emergent and emergent side. A lot of these non-elective emergency procedures are closed and everything, so we’ve seen a big decrease in volume and I expect that to come back,” Wheeley said. “There’s less people out, less people on the roads, less accidents, so I do expect that volume to come back and I think we, EMS specifically, will see a little bit of a surge once things open back up of people needing to get those elective procedures done, needing transport to doctors appointments that they’ve missed and things like that.”

Wheeley added that planning is underway to address the decrease in calls.

“As things start to loosen up, restrictions loosen up and we start opening up the economy again, we have some plans in place to work to manage that surge, you know, especially on our non-emergency side, we can work with our facilities and things, try to schedule those procedures out a little bit more so we can handle that volume,” he said.

Carter County Rescue Squad EMS Deputy Director Anthony Roberts told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the department’s call volume is down 23 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Across the board, we’re just having more and more people just calling less, I think they’re afraid to go to the emergency departments because of fear of catching the virus,” Roberts said. “I think routine calls are going to stay at home, they’re afraid of calling an ambulance, they’re afraid of maybe catching it from the ambulance, catching it from the emergency department staff, other patients, that’s the reason I’m guessing the call volume’s down.”

With the economy in Tennessee set to reopen on April 30, Roberts reopening businesses to the public will increase the amount of emergency medical calls.

“I would suspect it would increase some, really our numbers have increased this week as far as transport but with the economy restarting again like that too, I don’t know if it will catch over to healthcare too as far as increase, and I suspect some more and more people out in the community therefore you’ll see some accidents happen, more falls out in the community, I would suspect it would increase some but I don’t know how much,” he said.

Roberts said communication has been lacking between the EMS and the local health department, so there is no way to be certain about the exact number of positive cases the emergency department has already transported.

“We don’t know really the total numbers, I think it may be as high as maybe eight,” he said.

Roberts noted that his department started preparing for flu season as early as August 2019.

“In August I ordered an excess of surgical masks in gowns,” he said. “Not really N-95’s, we had enough of those in stock this year, so we were lucky we had some supply beforehand.”

Carter County EMS has enough personal protective equipment to take on a possible influx of emergency medical calls as the economy reopens, Roberts assured.

“Part of my day now is I spend four or five hours a day trying to procure equipment like that to try to be proactive for the safety of our providers and for the safety of our patients but we have to take some different means, we do make our own hand sanitizer in-house now, we watch our PPE usage very closely so we have done all that,” he said.

