Local educators get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Bristol Dragway event Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Teachers across Sullivan County were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

News Channel 11 was at the Bristol Dragway Friday morning as educators lined up in cars to get the vaccine.

First doses of the vaccine were provided to teachers and staff from Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol City public and private schools.

Employees were asked to bring a form of identification to verify their employment.

Photo: WJHL

You can watch our live stream of teachers arriving at the dragway below: