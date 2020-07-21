Local drive-ins to show Blake Shelton concert with Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of Blake Shelton, you can see his drive-in special concert this weekend.

Shelton will be performing along with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Elizabethton’s Stateline Drive-In, along with Park Place Drive-In located in Marion, Virginia, are both showing the feature.

Both drive-ins will be playing the concert Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $114.99, but the good news is that you’re allowed up to six people in one car. So if you split it, each person would pay about $20.

Click here to purchase tickets, good for either drive-in.

