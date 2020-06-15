Local drive-in to show special recorded Garth Brooks concert July 27

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Garth Brooks fans may not be able to see him live in concert, but luckily he’ll be performing on the big screen.

According to a post from the Park Place Drive-in Theater in Marion, the special concert series begins at drive-ins on Saturday, June 27.

Garth’s concert will be one night only, but other musicians are expected to play their recorded concerts at drive-ins during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost to attend the Garth Brook’s concert is $100, with six people to a vehicle allowed.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively on Ticketmaster and go on sale June 19. You can find ticket information by clicking here.

The concert series is produced by Encore Live.

According to Encore Live, the concert will be played at more than 300 drive-ins across North America.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.