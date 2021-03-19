Local control of vaccine phases comes at good time for Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee maintains a significant edge over the rest of the state in the percentage of people fully vaccinated for COVID 19.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With vaccine supplies ramping up and one of the state’s most efficient vaccine throughput rates, Northeast Tennessee finally hit a point of more supply than demand this week.

That made the Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) acknowledgment Friday that it would give counties under regional health offices the autonomy to move into new vaccine phases without state approval welcome news to Northeast Regional Health Office (NEHRO) Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke.

“Our region tends to be a little bit ahead of the state curve in terms of the percent of the population we’ve vaccinated,” Kirschke told News Channel 11 Friday during a wide-ranging interview on vaccination progress.

“So we’ve actually been ready to move to the next phase for about a week probably, especially in our smaller counties to get some of those slots filled,” Kirschke said.

Kirschke expects NEHRO to open up phases 2A and 2B next week, and to open vaccinations to anyone 55 or older regardless of other status. Sullivan County — which as one of six metro health departments has more autonomy than the regional health offices — announced Thursday it would open the same phases.

Kirschke said generally vaccine uptake is going about as expected.

“In our counties up to 70 percent of our 65 and older have been vaccinated, but it’s a little bit lower in some of our more rural counties,” he said. That mirrors a nationwide trend of people in rural communities tending to have more hesitancy about jumping right in and getting a new vaccine.

“We do encourage those people that are thinking about it to talk to their health care provider or to go to websites with accurate information like the CDC website and Tennessee Department of Health website,” he said.

As to the opening up of additional phases, Kirschke said he was expecting an announcement by the state Monday — but NEHRO already has its online registration system open for the 2A and 2B phases and the 55 and older age group.

Those who do get on the site could be rolling up their sleeves earlier than they might have expected, Kirschke said.

“Supply has been increasing. So as it increases more and more of our community partners that have signed up ahead of time to get vaccine are starting to get vaccine so we now see more and more places in the community that you can get vaccinated,” Kirschke said. “Supply currently is not an issue.”

He expects the region to continue seeing good throughput with the vaccine it receives, especially now that TDH has given the green light to move through phases. Supplies have been increasing steadily and he expects that to continue.

“I think as we open up the phases the demand will increase because those spaces are open.”

As that happens, NEHRO has first crack at whatever share it believes it has the capacity to distribute, and then community partners are allocated any remainder. He said that’s working well.

I think we’ll start moving through the phases more quickly because of all the vaccine that is out there, whether at the health department or with our community partners.”

As more and more partners access vaccine, including people’s regular health care providers, Kirschke said he’s hopeful uptake rates will increase even among people who’ve already been eligible.

“We just want it to be most convenient and people to to get it where they’re used to getting it,” he said. “Especially once it starts getting out to health care providers.

“Patients trust their doctor or their nurse practitioner to give them good advice and may be more likely to get vaccinated at their doctor’s office then coming through a drive-through pod.”

Health department, doctor’s office, pharmacies or somewhere else — it doesn’t matter to Kirschke nearly as much as the area moving toward herd immunity.

“We just want it to be convenient for people and also (for them) to get it from people that they already know and trust.”