Local clinics transition to telehealth appointments during COVID-19 outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The spread of COVID-19 had forced clinics to ramp up services to reduce exposure, including at Medical Care in Johnson City.

The clinic has gone from seeing patients in person to 100% telehealth appointments.

While some training has been required, Dr. Steve Hopland says the process has become smoother and critical now to the increased risk of community spread.

“They can talk like a normal conversation back and forth. There’s some things we can’t do obviously, we can’t give you an injection, do tests, something else through the computer or phone. But other than that, everything else is very normal,” Dr. Hopland said.

Hopland says they plan to continue to train staff members in the coming days as the number of cases continues to increase.