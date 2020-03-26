Local cleaning company giving away disinfectant amid shortage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local company is distributing free disinfectant amid a shortage of cleaning supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appalachian Maid Services made disinfectant and started handing it out Wednesday afternoon in Johnson City.

The sanitizer is electrolyzed water.

People were able to pull up, roll down their window, hand over a spray bottle they brought from home, and drive away with a free bottle of sanitizer.

“There is, I know, a huge shortage of supplies in the grocery stores of spray bottles, disinfectants, cleaners,” said Jenna Tamayo, company owner. “So, this is the small part that we know we are able to give back, and so it’s the least we can do in this environment.”

If you missed out on the giveaway this Wednesday, don’t worry. Appalachian Maid Services says it will be distributing sanitizer every Wednesday until the pandemic is over. Just bring your own spray bottle to 528 West Market Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.