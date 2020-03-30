Local church producing, distributing masks for healthcare professionals

MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Tri-Cities church took it upon themselves to accommodate the medical supply shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmaus Independent Baptist Church has organized both a production and distribution plan and already has orders as far away as Georgia and Arkansas, along with several local orders, all free of charge.

News Channel 11 spoke to the senior pastor, Dr. Phil Kidd, who said church members noticed the need not just for the Tri-Cities community, but in surrounding states as well.

“We got a call this morning from an area hospital right here,” Kidd said. “The emergency room is asking for these face masks for the quality, and the need is so great in our country right now, so that’s what gave us the burden to start with.”

Their production line for the face masks originally involved daytime volunteers, but as they see the immediate need for masks, the church decided to launch an evening production line as well.

“We have a full production line, and we are starting an evening production line starting on this coming Monday,” Kidd said. “So, we’ll be going into the daytime and into the evening time to try and meet some of these requests.”

All volunteers are screened upon entering the building, and workers clean and sterilize the workspace daily to ensure high health and safety standards are met.

Have you seen or experienced any good deeds amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Reach out to your News Channel 11 team by E-mailing us at news@wjhl.com.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.