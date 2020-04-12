Local church feeds community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local church took it upon themselves to ensure community members don’t go hungry after the COVID-19 pandemic left many furloughed and unemployed.

Harmony Freewill Baptist Church has been dishing out meals for the past three weeks, with Saturday’s menu consisting of spaghetti, bread, dessert, and drinks.

Pastor Brandon Young told News Channel 11 that it’s not just the church that has lent a helping hand in feeding the community, but it has been a partnership of people and a handful of organizations to make the free meals possible.

“This pandemic has been terrible, but it’s brought out the best in people,” Young said. “People are working together. We’re stronger together. It’s been amazing to see how people are coming together.”

According to Young, the church feeds around 400 people on meal nights, which will be every Saturday at the church as long as the need is there.

Joe and Sonya Miller, owners of Bob’s Dairyland in Roan Mountain, have donated food to provide to those in need, and Freewill Baptist Family Ministries has donated resources as well.

Young said that there was an outpouring of offers to volunteer to help, but the church is practicing social distancing guidelines and had to turn offers down.

These dinners are offered at the church at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and those interested drive through and are given meal plates for family members as well.

For more information, check out the church’s Facebook page.