Local chiropractic clinic weighs in on the pros and cons of using telemedicine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Telemedicine has become the new normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With fewer people physically visiting the doctors, appointments, for the most part, have been moved online.

The Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City is just one of many healthcare facilities using telemedicine to connect with patients. Although the method has been available for years, using telemedicine is a brand new concept for them.

“I know it’s been around for quite a while, but COVID-19 has really forced us into a new type of market and a new way of communicating with our patients,” said Dr. Brion Jones, Chiropractic doctor at Jones Chiropractic Clinic.

Seeing as his practice has traditionally been more hands-on, he’s found that there are cons to the use of telemedicine. “You can’t just reach out through telemedicine necessarily and adjust somebody’s back and so that is the downside of it,” said Jones.

Aside from the physical limitations, he also worries about the availability to access telemedicine. He fears some patients may not have a computer or cellphone that has the ability to connect with their staff.

While there are downsides, there are also pros. For their patients who are more at risk of catching COVID-19, Dr. Jones said it provides a safe platform to conduct evaluations and follow up appointments. It’s also convenient for those who are still working during this time.

“The patients like it. It cuts down on travel time, if they have kids they don’t have to find childcare and if they’re at work, they can take a lot less time off work,” said Dr. Linda C. Holmes, a Family Nurse Practioner.

The clinic specializes in adjustments, exams, X-rays and more services that normally require an in-person visit, which in turn makes these services difficult to do through telemedicine. While they are limiting office visits, people are still able to come into the office, but not without increased safety measures.

All staff must wear facemasks and patients can wait in their vehicles until they are ready to be seen. Once they are ready for the appointment, the patient is taken straight to a room to limit the spread of germs throughout the entire office.

With over 13,000 patients on file at their office, Dr. Jones says they’ve seen a decrease in patient visits altogether whether it be online or in-person. However, he is grateful for the option of telemedicine.

“At least it’s something to keep in contact with your patients and continue to encourage them,” said Jones.

He said once restrictions are lifted and things return to the way they were before this pandemic, he still sees himself using telemedicine for some future patient visits.

