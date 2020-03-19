1  of  5
Local children's minister delivers activity boxes to keep children occupied during period of social distancing

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – During this time of anxiety with kids having to stay at home much more than normal, one local church is reaching out to help them.

Raquel McLamb is the children’s minister for discovery church in Bristol, Tennessee.

She has started putting together activity boxes to deliver to families in the church with young children.

Each box has two weeks worth of devotional activities, along with some other needed items.

“There’s cake mix, cookie mix and play-doh, so there is a lot of interesting and fun things that they don’t know what it goes to yet, so it is just a fun box to open and see,” McLamb said.

McLamb and volunteers are delivering the boxes to over 60 homes this week.

