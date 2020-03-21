Local car dealership staying open and continuing to offer services amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While a number of restaurants and stores have closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, car dealerships are up and running in the midst of this pandemic.

One local lot is doing their part in keeping their services available to the public. Champion Chevrolet in Johnson City told News Channel 11 they’re specifically focused on helping those who are working to keep the region healthy during this hard time.

Champion Chevrolet says their servcises are still up and running for the community and are running promotional deals amongst the Covid-19 situation. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nYxAngfwXn — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 21, 2020

“We’re here to keep America rolling, the doctors, the nurses, the emergency services, anyone that’s crucial to keeping America rolling, we’re here to service their cars and keep them up and going,” said Owner operator of Champion Chevrolet, Tim Copenhaver.

Services are still open to the entire public and special offers and deals are also being provided during this time.