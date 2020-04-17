Local businesses to benefit from Region AHEAD recovery fund

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A regional effort is underway to help preserve small area businesses struggling because of COVID-19.

Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory or “AHEAD” launched the project Friday.

Small businesses that employ 50 people or less may apply for grants to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the recovery fund is to provide support to businesses in the arts and entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade and manufacturing sectors.

Local business owners News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton spoke with said the COVID crisis has caused them to cut employees and reinvent the way they operate and will need help form the recovery fund to help get them through this difficult time.

Kristin Burton said months of renovations have been put into her shop’s East Market Street location in Kingsport, The Wooden Hanger Boutique, which had to close down two weeks after its grand opening.

“It’s prime time for retail in March and April,” she said. “Of course, we had to send our employees home and so now, I am a one women show for now working basically out of my house.”

Her husband Reid has also seen the effects of COVID-19 at Braeden’s BBQ.

“Our restaurant specifically, we’re very geared towards catering and corporate events and weddings and so, we’ve lost all our wedding business throughout the spring,” he said.

They will be among the first to apply for a grant from the Local Business Recovery Fund.

“A little influx of cash right now could go a long ways to bridge the gap to get us to the end of this tunnel that we’re in right now,” said Reid.

Meanwhile, USA Raft Adventure Resort has also seen cancelations.

“It’s come with a significant amount of financial challenge and the hardest part was laying off my full time staff,” said owner Matt Moses.

Moses said a grant from the Local Business Recovery Fund could come at a crucial time.

“The Region AHEAD grant would likely allow me to get some folks back to work,” he said, “because the phones are still ringing, people are anxious to get out.”

The Region AHEAD grant money will be strictly funded by community donations and 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to the qualifying businesses that fill out the grant application.

The donations are not tax deductible.

If you would like to be a part of the project to help support small businesses in the area, or if you are a small business wishing to apply for a grant, you can find out how to do both at the Region AHEAD website.