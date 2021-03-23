Live outside of the region? Ballad Health officials say they ‘won’t turn anyone away’ for COVID-19 vaccine

(FILE) Ballad Health has resumed providing COVID 19 vaccinations to community members in Tennessee, by online appointment only, at this site in Elizabethton and another in Kingsport.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health officials said starting Wednesday anyone 16 or older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s not all.

Hours after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine made the announcement on social media, Ballad officials told News Channel 11 they won’t turn away anyone from outside of the region looking for the vaccine.

Molly Lutton of Ballad Health posted to social media Tuesday, “Vaccine tourism: destination @AppHighlands. Let’s do this thing.”

If you ever wondered when would be a good time to visit Tennessee, it’s NOW! Vaccine tourism: destination @AppHighlands. Let’s do this thing.



Vaccines open & available to ALL populations over the age of 16. Call 833-8-BALLAD to make your appointment today. #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/HGSnTuQLES — Molly Luton (@molly_luton) March 23, 2021

When we spoke to Ballad Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Eric Deaton, he said that because these vaccine allocations are coming from the federal government, the supply is not taking away from people here in the Tri-Cities region.

Even if you come to the Tri-Cities to be vaccinated from out of state or a nearby region, Deaton said your data will still be filed in the county you reside in.

In a release Tuesday afternoon Ballad officials also said, “People do not need to be a resident of Tennessee to receive the vaccination at the Ballad Health CVCs in Kingsport or Elizabethton; anyone is welcome.”

We also reached out to officials with the Tennessee Department of Health regarding access to vaccines and received the following statement.