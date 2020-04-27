LIVE NOW /
LIST: Which Northeast Tennessee restaurants are reopening for dine-in service?

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- Below you will find a list of restaurants that have or will soon reopen for dine-in services.

Note: We will continue to update this list. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.

BRISTOL

  • Aubrey’s Bristol- Monday, May 11

JOHNSON CITY

  • Amigos- April 27
  • Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- April 27
  • El Charolais- April 27
  • Holy Taco and Cantina- April 27
  • Moe’s Original BBQ Johnson City- May 1
  • Red Pig Bar B Q- April 27

KINGSPORT

  • Backwoods Burger Bar- April 27
  • Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- April 28
  • Edo’s Sushi Bar- April 27

