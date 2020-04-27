LIST: Which Northeast Tennessee restaurants are reopening for dine-in service?

(WJHL)- Below you will find a list of restaurants that have or will soon reopen for dine-in services.
Note: We will continue to update this list. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.
BRISTOL
- Aubrey’s Bristol- Monday, May 11
JOHNSON CITY
- Amigos- April 27
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- April 27
- El Charolais- April 27
- Holy Taco and Cantina- April 27
- Moe’s Original BBQ Johnson City- May 1
- Red Pig Bar B Q- April 27
KINGSPORT
- Backwoods Burger Bar- April 27
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- April 28
- Edo’s Sushi Bar- April 27