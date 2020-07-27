LIST: TN Dept. of Health COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Tenn.

(WJHL)- Tennessee Department of Health officials from the Northeast Regional office are reminding people that free COVID-19 testing is available throughout the Tri-Cities region.

Health officials said people of any age can be tested at health department locations. Insurance is not required.

Dept. of Health drive-through testing (Available Monday-Friday)

Carter County – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Greene County – 9 a.m. – Noon (Please call 423-798-1749 to pre-register.)

– 9 a.m. – Noon (Please call 423-798-1749 to pre-register.) Hancock County – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

– 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Hawkins County , Church Hill – 10 a.m. –11 a.m.

, Church Hill – 10 a.m. –11 a.m. Hawkins County , Rogersville – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

, Rogersville – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Johnson County – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

– 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Unicoi County – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

– 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Washington County – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Other COVID-19 testing sites in the region

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has a COVID-19 Information Line at 423-297-2777 open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing is conducted on Tuesdays by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blountville office. People of any age can be tested and insurance is not required.

has a COVID-19 Information Line at 423-297-2777 open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing is conducted on Tuesdays by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blountville office. People of any age can be tested and insurance is not required. Ballad Health maintains the 24/7 Nurse Connect Hotline at 833-822-5523 to screen people and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing. People seeking testing who have health insurance will be asked to provide details about coverage and people of any age can get tested.

maintains the 24/7 Nurse Connect Hotline at 833-822-5523 to screen people and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing. People seeking testing who have health insurance will be asked to provide details about coverage and people of any age can get tested. East Tennessee State University provides COVID-19 testing through the Downtown Day Center at 202 W. Fairview Avenue; call for an appointment 423-439-7371, and Johnson City Community Health Center at 2151 Century Lane; call for an appointment 423-926-2500.

provides COVID-19 testing through the at 202 W. Fairview Avenue; call for an appointment 423-439-7371, and at 2151 Century Lane; call for an appointment 423-926-2500. CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations. Those with insurance will be asked to use it and those without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured.

provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations. Those with insurance will be asked to use it and those without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured. Walgreens provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing. People with insurance will be asked to use it and people without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured.

provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing. People with insurance will be asked to use it and people without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured. James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City provides testing for veterans. Call 423-926-1171 ext. 3472 to be screened and make an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

in Johnson City provides testing for veterans. Call 423-926-1171 ext. 3472 to be screened and make an appointment for a COVID-19 test. Boones Creek Urgent Care has limited testing and supplies. Call 423-268-2606 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 4100 N. Roan Street, #3 in Johnson City

has limited testing and supplies. Call 423-268-2606 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 4100 N. Roan Street, #3 in Johnson City Fast Pace Urgent Care at 1112 N. Main Avenue in Erwin offers limited testing after being seen by a provider. Call 423-560-6010 to set up an appointment.

at 1112 N. Main Avenue in Erwin offers limited testing after being seen by a provider. Call 423-560-6010 to set up an appointment. Medical Care at 1500 West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton offers limited testing. Call 423-929-2584 to be screened and set up an appointment.

The Regional COVID Information Line at 423-979-4689 is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

